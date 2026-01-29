ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Getting Fired? Maybe Not Because Of This Crazy Reason

Good news. You might not be getting fired after all. Not because your boss suddenly appreciates you. But because you’re ridiculously expensive to replace. The job market has been a…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Fire

Unemployed Arab guy in formal wear holding personal belongings, feeling depressed after losing his job. Upset Eastern man with cardboard box of things leaving office after being fired

Good news. You might not be getting fired after all. Not because your boss suddenly appreciates you. But because you’re ridiculously expensive to replace.

The job market has been a bit of a dumpster fire lately.

Layoffs. Ghosted applications. LinkedIn posts that scream, “I’m thriving!” while quietly begging for referrals. It’s been rough out there for workers.

But here’s the twist. Employers are bleeding cash every time someone walks out the door. And they know it.

According to a new report, 50% of hiring managers expect employee turnover to climb in 2026. That’s way up from 39% last year and 33% the year before. Translation: bosses are bracing for chaos. And turnover is no longer just annoying—it’s painfully expensive.

How expensive? Try $45,200 per employee.

That’s the average cost of losing one person. Recruiting. Training. Lost productivity. The emotional toll of everyone else having to “circle back” and “wear multiple hats.” Last year, that number was $36,700. Which means the cost of quitting has officially outpaced inflation, groceries, and your rent.

Big companies are sweating the most. 64% of companies with 500+ employees expect turnover to rise. Smaller businesses are feeling it too, but the corporate giants are the ones clutching their pearls. When hundreds of people leave, the spreadsheet starts crying.

Why are people bailing? Oh, just everything.

Workplace demands are higher. The job market is still competitive. Other companies are dangling better pay and benefits like shiny objects. And some people are just saying, “You know what? I don’t want to do this career anymore.” Bold. Refreshing. Terrifying for HR.

So if you’ve been quietly worried about getting fired, take a breath. Your employer may not love you. But they really love not spending forty-five grand to replace you.

You’re not just an employee. You’re a line item. A very expensive one.

And for once, that’s working in your favor.

employmentFirefired
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
snow
Human InterestSnowed In and Googling for Survival And I Looked for CakeLauren Beckham Falcone
Close-up Of Person Hand Cleaning The Dirty White Tile Of The Wall Using Brush
Human InterestFriction Maxing: Why People Are Intentionally Making Life Harder—and Loving ItBob Bronson
Shaun White presents his GQ award at the GQ Men of the Year Award at the Komische Oper
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: January 29Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect