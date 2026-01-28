Win Tickets To Van Morrison!

105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to see one of music’s most legendary voices live — Van Morrison at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on March 4!

Few artists have a catalog as rich and timeless as Van Morrison’s. With decades of hits and a sound that’s as soulful as ever, his live performances are a reminder of why his music continues to resonate across generations. From “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Into the Mystic” to “Moondance” and “Days Like This,” every song feels like a chapter in the soundtrack of classic rock history.

Winning tickets means you and a guest will get to experience an evening filled with the warmth, soul, and unmatched artistry of one of the most celebrated performers of all time. The Boch Center Wang Theatre offers an intimate setting where every lyric and note rings clear — the perfect backdrop for a night of live music from a true icon.

Van Morrison’s concerts are more than nostalgia — they’re proof that great songs never fade. His voice, still rich and unmistakable, carries through the theatre with effortless depth. Backed by an incredible band, he brings his timeless hits to life in a way that feels both familiar and fresh. It’s an experience that connects longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Why this show is a must-see:

Van Morrison has released over 40 albums and earned six GRAMMY Awards .

and earned . Inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame .

and the . Known for blending rock, blues, soul, and jazz into a sound that’s entirely his own.

His live shows are revered for their musicianship and atmosphere.

