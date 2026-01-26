Win Tickets To The Fray!

105.7 WROR is sending one lucky listener and a guest to see The Fray live at Leader Bank Pavilion on August 15, 2026 — and entering is simple. Just enter your info below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a night of unforgettable music.

The Fray’s songs have soundtracked so many moments — the big ones and the small — and hearing them live brings a whole new level of feeling to every lyric. When the band runs through classics like “How to Save a Life” and “Over My Head (Cable Car),” the crowd swells with sing-alongs, the lights come alive, and the whole venue moves together to the music. It’s the kind of show where you can lose yourself in the chorus and find yourself smiling at the person next to you.

Winning these tickets means treating someone to a night that’s part concert, part shared memory. Picture walking into the venue, the buzz of fans around you, and settling in as the first piano notes hit — then watching the songs you know so well grow even bigger live. Whether you’re standing close to the stage or taking it all in from the lawn, The Fray’s live energy makes every moment feel immediate and honest.

This is a great night out for longtime fans and anyone who loves strong melodies and heartfelt lyrics. The band’s tight musicianship and emotional delivery turn each song into a moment worth remembering. Bring a friend, sing the choruses loud, and leave with a playlist of new memories.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of it. Register To Win Below for a shot at a pair of tickets to see The Fray at Leader Bank Pavilion on August 15, 2026, courtesy of 105.7 WROR!