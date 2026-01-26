Stop Texting STOP.

Person holding a phone while texting on social media. One trendy woman writing a quick and convenient text message on an instant chat app. Closeup of a girl browsing content online or on the internet

I thought I was fighting text spam like a hero. Turns out, I was basically waving at it.

You know the drill. Your phone buzzes. Some random number promises a miracle deal, a suspicious refund, or a “final notice” about something you never signed up for. At the bottom it says, politely and confidently, “Reply STOP to opt out.” And I do. Every time. I am constantly texting STOP.

I thought I was Marie Kondo with thumbs!

Wrong.

Apparently, replying “STOP” can actually make things worse. Because when you respond—even with one tiny word—you’re telling the sender, “Hi! I’m real! I exist! Please put me on your favorite list!” It’s like answering the door when someone suspicious knocks at 2 a.m. Sure, they said they’ll leave if you ask nicely. But now they know someone lives there.

To be fair, “STOP” does work sometimes. If the text comes from a legit place—your doctor, your bank, your kid’s school, your pharmacy—it’s usually safe to reply. Those are real organizations with actual rules and actual humans who respect boundaries.

But if the text feels sketchy, weird, urgent, or written in all caps with too many exclamation points?

Do not engage, negotiate nor politely say ANYTHING.

Just block the number.

On iPhone or Android, it takes about three seconds. Tap the message. Tap the sender. Hit “block.” Boom. Peace restored. You can also turn on message filtering so your phone does some of the heavy lifting for you, which feels very futuristic and slightly satisfying.

I am honestly shaken by this information. My entire spam strategy has been built on yelling STOP into the void. And now I find out I’ve been accidentally RSVP-ing to the spam party.