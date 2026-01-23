Human League Code Word Contest!

Get ready for a night of classic 80s energy and iconic synthpop hits — The Human League are coming to the Boch Center on June 27th, and 105.7 WROR wants to send you there!

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. It’s that easy — just listen to win!

The Human League helped define a generation of sound, from Don’t You Want Me to (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Human, and Love Action (I Believe in Love). Their unforgettable mix of futuristic synths, smooth vocals, and sharp style made them one of the most influential bands of the 80s — and they’re just as exciting today.

Winning tickets means you’ll get to experience all the hits live, surrounded by fans who know every word and every beat. The lights, the rhythm, the unmistakable voice of Phil Oakey, and the harmonies of Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley — it’s the ultimate throwback concert for anyone who grew up on the soundtrack of the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

Whether you were spinning their records back in the day or discovered them on one of WROR’s retro playlists, this show will bring it all back — the sound, the style, the feeling.

So, tune in to 105.7 WROR weekdays, catch that code word, and enter for your chance to win. Listen to win your way into The Human League live at the Boch Center on June 27th.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com — but wouldn’t it feel even better to win them from Boston’s Greatest Hits station, 105.7 WROR?