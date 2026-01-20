Phones Down: If the Movie’s Good, We’re Not Scrolling

Matt Damon says Netflix wants movies to repeat the plot three or four times because we’re all on our phones. And Matt, buddy—respectfully—that’s not a viewer problem. That’s a movie problem.

Let’s be clear: when a movie is good, the phone might as well be in another room. Good Will Hunting? Phone down. The Departed? Eyes locked. No scrolling, checking text, “wait, who is that guy again?” Same goes for The Bourne Identity and The Talented Mr. Ripley. Tight stories. Actual tension. Characters we care about. You miss ten seconds and you feel it.

Now let’s talk about The Brothers Grimm and Downsizing. Be honest, Matt. Those movies didn’t lose us to Instagram. They gently escorted us there. When the opening credits roll and my brain says, “Oh no, this is one of those,” my thumb starts twitching like it’s muscle memory. That’s not phone addiction. That’s self-preservation.

Netflix saying “Can we get a big action scene in the first five minutes?” isn’t some dystopian artistic nightmare. It’s them begging filmmakers to wake us up. And repeating the plot three or four times? Again—if the story is gripping, no one needs the reminder. If the story is muddy, boring, or weirdly smug, repetition won’t save it. It’ll just annoy the people who are paying attention.

Here’s the truth no one wants to say out loud: streaming didn’t ruin movies. Mediocre movies ruined attention spans. We didn’t start scrolling because we’re bad viewers. We started scrolling because too many films forgot how to hook us, move fast, and mean something.

Matt Damon worrying this will “infringe on storytelling” is rich coming from the guy who starred in some absolute bangers and a few cinematic naps. You know the difference. You’ve lived it.

When the script slaps, the phone stays dark.

So no, Netflix doesn’t need dumber audiences. It needs sharper movies. Make them tighter, braver and worth our time.