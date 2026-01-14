Win Tickets To Mellencamp!

105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to see one of America’s most iconic rock voices — John Mellencamp, live at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on July 24, 2026!

With a career that’s spanned decades and generations, Mellencamp continues to bring his unmistakable sound and timeless storytelling to the stage. From “Pink Houses” and “Jack and Diane” to “Small Town” and “Authority Song,” his catalog is packed with songs that define what real rock feels like — honest, energetic, and straight from the heart.

Every performance from Mellencamp is a reminder of why he’s one of rock’s most respected artists. His voice, raw and soulful, fills the venue while the band delivers that classic sound fans know and love. There’s no pretense — just powerful songs, great musicianship, and the energy of thousands of fans singing along under the summer night sky.

At the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the atmosphere is unbeatable. Warm weather, cold drinks, and an audience ready for an unforgettable night of music — it’s the perfect summer concert experience. Whether you’ve been a fan since the early days or just love a great live show, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Don’t miss your chance to see John Mellencamp live this summer at the Xfinity Center.