This Day in Rock History: January 14

On this day in rock history, Paul McCartney got his first No. 1 as a solo artist in his native U.K., and the Sex Pistols played their final show. It's also Dave Grohl's birthday. These are the main rock-related events that happened on Jan. 14.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones and breakthrough moments of the day include:

1966: English musician David Jones released "Can't Help Thinking About Me," his first-ever song under his new stage name, David Bowie. The main reason for the name change was to avoid confusion with the Monkees band member Davy Jones.

Cultural Milestones

Rock's stories and characters add an extra dimension to the music. These are the biggest cultural moments from Jan. 14:

1969: Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio. He started out as a musician at 17 by joining a punk rock band called Scream and became a member of Nirvana in 1990.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are the day's most memorable live performances and recordings:

1977: David Bowie released his 11th studio album, Low, via RCA Records. Although it wasn't a major success, it still managed to sell over 2 million copies worldwide, and it's now seen by critics as an original and influential work.

The Sex Pistols played their final show with their classic lineup at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. The band's chaotic U.S. tour was marked by inner conflicts and substance abuse, leading them to disband even before returning to their native U.K. 1980: Rush released their seventh studio album, Permanent Waves, through Anthem Records. It sold well, earning Platinum certification in the US and paving the way for their hugely successful next album, Moving Pictures.