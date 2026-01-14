ContestsEvents
Does Keeping The Same Bedtime Matter For Your Health?

In my house we all pretty much adhere to our own locked in bedtime. Because I wake up at the ungodly hour of 3am, you will find me in bed…

Bob Bronson
nightmare

Sleepless woman suffering from insomnia, sleep apnea or stress. Tired and exhausted lady. Headache or migraine. Awake in the middle of the night. Frustrated person with problem. Alarm clock with time.

In my house we all pretty much adhere to our own locked in bedtime. Because I wake up at the ungodly hour of 3am, you will find me in bed by no later than 8:30. For most adults that seems like a ridiculous bedtime, but with my hours it works for me.

My wife has a tendency to be a night owl and doesn't really have a set bedtime. Sometimes she will stay up way past midnight on her phone looking for the whereabouts of our 3 daughters on the Find Me app. Other nights she might fall asleep on the couch, the point is this, she has no real set bedtime.

The question is this, should you have a set bedtime or let it float?

Most of us know that getting enough sleep matters, but recent research shows that when we sleep may be just as important as how much. Sleep specialists say keeping a bedtime schedule — going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day — is a key habit for good health. Yet, many American adults do not have a steady sleep routine.

Sleep specialists emphasize maintaining consistent bedtime and wake-up schedules as crucial for health, yet most American adults lack regular sleep patterns. Jean-Philippe Chaput, University of Ottawa professor, defines sleep consistency as keeping the same bedtime within 30 minutes, including weekends. Research links irregular sleep to increased health risks.

A 2020 study of nearly 2,000 adults aged 45-84 found those with inconsistent schedules were twice as likely to develop cardiovascular disease. Another 2024 study tracking over 88,000 UK adults showed irregular sleepers had 50% higher dementia risk. Inconsistent sleep disrupts circadian rhythms, affecting hormones, metabolism and immune function. Experts recommend setting bedtime alarms and getting 20-30 minutes of morning sunlight daily to regulate body clocks. (Story URL)

On the weekends feel free to mix it up and stay up late or go to bed whenever you want. Heck, even I am known to stay up later on the weekend, as long as I have had a solid nap earlier in the day of course.

