Massachusetts Traffic Dangers By The Numbers

Damaged in heavy car accident vehicles after collision on city street crash site at night. Road safety and insurance concept.

I spend a good chunk of my mornings telling people where traffic is on fire—sometimes literally.

I see patterns. And if there were a bingo card for crashes, I-495 would be the free space. Every. Single. Morning. A close second? Route 24, especially that lovely stretch near Route 140, where brake lights blind and then … the sirens arrive.

Now the data backs me up.

A massive new analysis by iSelect of 129,825 fatal crashes nationwide found something surprising: interstates are not the deadliest roads. That honor goes to state highways, which account for 42% of fatal crashes across the U.S.

Interstates? Only 18%.

Why? State highways are chaos. Higher speeds. Intersections. On-ramps that appear out of nowhere. Tractor trailers. Minivans. People trying to turn left across traffic with “good luck everyone” energy.

Massachusetts by the Numbers (and Bad Decisions)

Over the past five years, Massachusetts has recorded 1,781 fatal crashes. The most dangerous roads:

I-495 – 40 crashes (shocking no one with a commute) I-95 – 33 I-93 – 32 The Pike (I-90) – 29 Main Street – 23 (because of course it is) Route 24 – 21 Washington Street – 15

And here’s the kicker: in Massachusetts, 55% of fatal crashes happen on state highways, compared to 31% on interstates. So yes, the road you think is “safer than the highway” is statistically lying to you.

Some quick, non-preachy survival tips:

Slow down on state highways. They are not interstates. Act accordingly.

They are not interstates. Act accordingly. Assume everyone will turn without signaling. Because they will.

Because they will. Put the phone down. No text is worth being a headline.

No text is worth being a headline. Leave space. Tailgating on Route 24 is basically tempting fate.

Tailgating on Route 24 is basically tempting fate. Be extra alert at intersections. That’s where the worst stuff happens.