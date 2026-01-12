DVDs Here I Come – I’m Going Analog, Baby

ContestsEvents
This is the year I finally snapped. Not emotionally—digitally. After one too many nights scrolling through streaming services that used to have my favorite movies and now want $4.99 to…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
This is the year I finally snapped. Not emotionally—digitally. After one too many nights scrolling through streaming services that used to have my favorite movies and now want $4.99 to rent something I’ve already paid for, I’m out.

This is my formal breakup with Jeff Bezos. I’ll always cherish the free shipping, but I’m buying DVDs again.

Streaming services pulled the ultimate bait-and-switch. They lured us in with “everything included,” then quietly removed all the good stuff. Now every movie night feels like a hostage negotiation.

Want comfort viewing? That’ll cost extra.

Want the movie you watched 37 times in college? Sorry, it’s gone. That’s it.

I want physical proof I own something, which is why I’m rebuilding my DVD collection like it’s 2006 and I just discovered Target’s $5 bin.

Turns out, I’m not alone.

A new poll found that about half of Americans are actively trying to disconnect from the digital world in 2026 and live a more analog life. Less screen time. More things you can actually touch. Frankly, it feels like a collective exhale.

People are going back to notebooks and pens instead of apps. Writing things down just hits differently, especially when your notes include coffee stains and angry doodles. Real books are back too. E-readers are fine, but paper books don’t die at 2% battery and don’t distract you with notifications.

Paper calendars are making a comeback, even if we’re not fully abandoning digital ones. There’s something grounding about seeing your month on a wall instead of buried in an app. Physical games are trending too—board games, puzzles, anything that doesn’t require a headset or an update.

Alarm clocks are replacing phones in bedrooms. People are writing handwritten letters. Old-school planners are back in bags. People are wearing watches that only tell time. Analog music is thriving—records, CDs, and yes, radio. Real cameras are also making a return, because not every memory needs to live exclusively on your phone.

This isn’t anti-technology. It’s pro-sanity. I still love convenience, but I’m done renting my own nostalgia. So I’ll be over here labeling my planner, stacking my DVDs, and enjoying a life that doesn’t buffer.

