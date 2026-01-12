7 Things That Were “Normal” In The 90’s That Wouldn’t Be Today

Everyone is nostalgic for the "good old days" regardless of your age, you look back fondly at yesteryear and see it without the blemishes. Regardless if your formative days were in the 60's, 70's, 80's or 90's, they were for a most people the best days of their lives.

You recall the music on the radio as being the best. Whatever movies or tv shows were popular at that time, you think they were the best ever.

Perhaps there is truth is in the middle. Sure, you look back with misty eyes, but not everything was always that great all of the time.

For most of us there was a time not long ago that seemed to be the defining line of when we did things that were considered normal, but would be far from it today.

Here are 7 things we considered normal in the 90's that wouldn't be today

1. "Showing up at someone's house unannounced to hang out." And they were actually happy you stopped by. Other than your parents, it is very rare today to have "pop in" guests. It is kind of sad that we don't consider this normal anymore.

2. "Not being reachable" at all times. If someone wasn't home back then, you just had to wait. You would have to call and leave a message or call around and ask people if they have seen "so and so". Now we are all on the grid and easy to find.

3. "Leaving your kids in the car while you went grocery shopping." Weather permitting, of course. I recall many times hanging out with my siblings in the big old Oldsmobile waiting for our parents to come out with the groceries and hoping that they picked up our favorite cereal.

4. "Smoking in a restaurant." Even Burger King had smoking sections. Every bar smelled like an ashtray. In fact, most restaurants furnished their own branded ash trays and a lot had their own matches too. Can't say we miss too much.

5. Babysitting at age 10. Multiple kids at once, and one of them was a newborn. You would stock the fridge with goodies for the babysitter to bribe them in hopes of doing a good job and maybe coming back. Of course, we didn't pay much back then either.

6. "Making plans with someone multiple days in advance . . . not talking to them about it again . . . and just showing up without having to confirm [that] your plans were still on." We would just assume that if you said you were going to be there, you would.