WROR’s Train Code Word Contest

Get ready to sing along, Boston — Train is coming to Xfinity Center on July 25th, and WROR is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets! From “Drops of Jupiter” to “Hey, Soul Sister”, Train has been delivering hits that get stuck in your head for all the right reasons — and now you could experience them live in concert.

Here’s how to win your way in:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p

at approximately When you hear the special code word , enter it below within 20 minutes

, enter it below within You’ll be entered for a chance to win two tickets to see Train at Xfinity Center

It’s that simple. Keep WROR on during your commute, lunch break, or afternoon drive — every time you listen, you’re one step closer to hearing Train live, surrounded by thousands of fans, lights, and the energy of a summer night concert.

The crowd singing along to every hit, the band’s signature melodies filling the arena, and that unmistakable feeling of being part of a live music moment — winning these tickets gives you access to all of it. Whether you’ve been a fan since the early days or discovered their hits more recently, this is the night to celebrate music that sticks with you.

Turn up WROR, catch the code word, and Listen To Win your way into Train at Xfinity Center on July 25th. It’s a night of music, memories, and the kind of performance you’ll be talking about long after the last note.