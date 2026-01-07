ContestsEvents
Thinking About Intermittent Fasting This Year? Some Experts Say Not So Fast

If one of your new years resolutions is to lose weight and your considering different options such as intermittent fasting, ask yourself, "is it worth it"?

Bob Bronson
BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 15: Four clocks stand on a counter at the Federation of German Industry (BDI) Climate Conference on October 15, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is confronting the need to modernize its industrial base towards a green energy future while at the same time overcome a stagnant economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

If one of your new years resolutions is to lose weight and your considering different options such as intermittent fasting, ask yourself, "is it worth it"?

Let's face it, fasting is not easy. It takes an iron will to avoid eating for long periods of time. The battle for control over your appetite is never ending and for that reason, most of eventually fail at it.

The concept of intermittent fasting is to go at least 12 to 16 hours per day without eating. Leaving an "eating window" of 12 to 8 hours per day. Most people eventually try the 16-8 method which means you go 2 thirds of the day without eating anything. Counting 8 hours of sleep, the idea is to try to go the next 8 hours without eating. That leaves you the 8 hours of eating.

The problem that many people have is this, you think that you can eat whatever you want in your eating window because you skipped a meal (usually breakfast).

That is how the concept was sold to a lot of people that adopted it. Hey, I can do that, as long as I can eat whatever I want in my window. Now, and not surprisingly researches have put it to the test and guess what? The numbers don't lie, you still have to keep your calorie count the same as you would to lose weight without the fasting protocol.

Here's the skinny on fasting

New research found that time-restricted eating provides no metabolic improvements when calorie intake remains constant. The study tested 31 overweight or obesity women on two eating schedules for two weeks each. Participants ate identical meals during either 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. windows. Researchers found no meaningful changes in insulin sensitivity, blood sugar, blood fats, or inflammatory markers. “Our results suggest that the health benefits observed in earlier studies were likely due to unintended calorie reduction, rather than the shortened eating period itself,” the study author said. (Story URL)

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
