Fitness Tips for Those in Massachusetts Looking to Get Fit in 2026

A popular New Year's resolution is always to get fit, but it's not just about looking great and getting into that summer bikini. Getting fit is also about getting healthy and improving one's quality of life. Studies continue to show that the healthier people are, the better chance they have to enjoy life and possibly even lengthen their life. So, what's holding you back? Try some simple tips to improve your health in 2026, and as always, check with your doctor before making any changes to your diet or physical routine.

Tips to Get Fit in the New Year in Massachusetts

Use Your Favorite Local Massachusetts Places to Exercise

If you have a favorite local gym to exercise, that's the perfect place to start. But, aside from the gym, Massachusetts is packed with beautiful landscape and spots to get your workout on. So, especially when it's nice out, make your workout an adventure. Pick a favorite Massachusetts spot, or a brand new one, and take a walk or jog in that area. It's a way to not only work out but to also get fit.

Drink Enough Water in the New Year

It sounds so simple. Just drink water. But, it's more complicated than that. Being properly hydrated keeps you energized for your workouts and anything else you have going on during the day. "Whether you are heading off to spin class, boot camp, or any other exercise class, it's always important to hydrate," the experts at Health note.

Find a Workout Friend

One great way to stay motivated is to find a friend with similar goals and workout together. Two is better than one, right? Grab a buddy, and make a resolution to work out together and keep each other motivated and on the right track. This works with healthy eating habits, too. Look out for each other on the workout floor and in the restaurant.

Try the Run-Walk Method

Mixing running and walking is a trendy way to burn off calories. "If you feel comfortable walking fast for a few intervals, consider increasing the challenge by mixing in some running," the New York Times notes in a Dec. 25 feature. "Or, if you are a runner looking to go even longer distances, the run-walk method can help you get there."

Pick the Right Shoes

Believe it or not, the right footwear can make, or break, a workout. "Your feet can swell during the day, especially if you stand or walk a lot," Health notes. "You will want to shop when your feet are biggest if you need sneakers." They add to pick shoes that are a "little roomy."

Above All...