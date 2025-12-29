Win Tickets To The New England Boat Show

Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to the Discover Boating® New England Boat Show!

Dreaming of summer on the water? We’ve got your chance to get there early! Enter below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Discover Boating® New England Boat Show, coming to January 7th - 11th at Thomas M. Menino Convention and Exhibition Center

Celebrating 70 years as New England’s largest and most comprehensive boat show, this is the region’s biggest boat sale of the year — with more boats, more brands, and unbeatable deals, all under one roof.

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes.

Why You’ll Love the Show

Shop and compare hundreds of boats and exhibitors from dealers across all six New England states

Boats for every budget and lifestyle — featuring cruisers, Downeast boats, wake & waterski boats, center consoles, bowriders, runabouts, pontoons, personal watercraft, jet boats, and more

Discover the best selection and best deals with special boat show pricing

Kids 12 and under get free admission with a paid adult

Special Features & Attractions

Discover Boating Beach Club with live music, drinks, beach games, and summer vibes

with live music, drinks, beach games, and summer vibes Float & Flow SUP Pool — try paddleboard yoga or take a short spin on the water

— try paddleboard yoga or take a short spin on the water Saltwater Fishing Seminars and Art of Casting demos presented by Goose Hummock Shops

and presented by Goose Hummock Shops Fred’s Shed How-To Center presented by Progressive® with boat maintenance tips

presented by Progressive® with boat maintenance tips America’s Boating Club Boating Simulator — test your skills behind the wheel

— test your skills behind the wheel Classic & Wooden Boat Collection featuring vintage boats dating back 80 years

featuring vintage boats dating back 80 years Kids’ Build-A-Boat activities happening daily

activities happening daily

Saluting Our Heroes — FREE admission on Wednesday, January 7 for active and veteran military, active and retired first responders, and USCG & USCGA members. Details available on the show website.

Enter now for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets and start planning your best summer yet.