This Day in Rock History: December 29

Dec. 29 is a significant day for rock and music in general. On this day, Elvis made U.S. chart history, Jimi Hendrix introduced himself to British audiences, and The Beatles began recording one of their most iconic songs. Keep reading to learn more about these epic moments and other major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These legendary names in music history experienced major career breakthrough moments on Dec. 29:

Elvis Presley made chart history by having 10 songs on Billboard's Top 100 chart, the modern Hot 100's precursor. While this feat has been exceeded, he did it before streaming services were available and when artists released fewer songs, making it a unique achievement. 1966: The Jimi Hendrix Experience made their live debut on U.K. television by performing on the BBC's Top of the Pops. They performed "Hey Joe," achieving a major step toward later chart success.

Cultural Milestones

A few important names for rock fans were born on this day, including:

Moody Blues singer and founding member, Ray Thomas, was born in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, England. He also played flute and harmonica, generating the iconic flute solo on "Nights in White Satin." 1965: The Offspring co-founder and frontman, Dexter Holland, was born in Garden Grove, California. The band released their first album in 1989 and have sold over 45 million records worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some recording highlights from Dec. 29 include:

The Beatles started recording "Penny Lane" at EMI Studios, now called Abbey Road Studios. The initial work was performed by Paul McCartney, who recorded piano and percussion parts and was inspired by The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds album, which had come out earlier that year. 1998: Evanescence released their debut self-titled EP, featuring seven songs written and performed by founders Amy Lee and Ben Moody. They made 100 copies and sold them to friends, family, and early live performance attendees.