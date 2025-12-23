ContestsEvents
Bottoms Up: Bloody Maria

This week, LBF and Dave give the Bloody Mary the respect it deserves by kicking vodka out and letting tequila take over. Spicier, louder, and absolutely not here to help…

This week, LBF and Dave give the Bloody Mary the respect it deserves by kicking vodka out and letting tequila take over. Spicier, louder, and absolutely not here to help your hangover—this is brunch with attitude.

If your Sunday plans include bad decisions and worse stories, the Bloody Maria understands you.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
