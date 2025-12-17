ContestsEvents
Get Free Chipotle When You Wear a Festive Holiday Sweater

Get Free Chipotle When You Wear a Festive Holiday Sweater

Randi Moultrie

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Don't put those Christmas sweaters up quite yet! Chipotle is going to be expecting to see them to snag your freebies for the final freebie of the month. A special, warm thank you to the most festive customers of them all!

Enjoy buy one get one free entrees for "Extra Sweater Day" on Saturday, December 20. But don't just stop by in any sweater from the closet. Chipotle is requesting customers to show up in the most festive and over-the-top sweaters you can find. The festive deal is taking place between 4 pm and closing on Saturday and will have a limit of five entrees per person.

Kids' meals do not count towards the sweater deal, but you can enjoy burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and tacos.

Make sure to check out all of the fast food deals that may be happening around this time. From McDonald's to Burger King, there's a holiday deal for everyone to enjoy!

Randi MoultrieEditor
