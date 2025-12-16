ContestsEvents
Lauren Beckham Falcone
Bottoms Up: The Jalisco Reviver

This week, LBF and Dave shake up the Jalisco Reviver, a tequila-forward beauty inspired by the poinsettia—yes, the festive flower that actually comes from Mexico. Aperol, Lillet Blanc, lime, and a flirt of grenadine make this bright, balanced, and dangerously easy to love. Credit where it’s due: this revival comes courtesy of former Northern Spy bartender John from Canton, and we are grateful.

The Jalisco Reviver – Recipe

  • 1 oz tequila
  • 1 oz Aperol
  • 1 oz Lillet Black
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 bar spoon grenadine

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
