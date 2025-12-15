Holiday Spirits: A Very American Drinking Map

Two glasses with hot mulled wine with orange and spices on a wooden background with christmas decorations. Traditional drink on winter holiday

Massachusetts, we need to talk about your holiday drink personality.

While the rest of the country argues over hot cocoa versus cider versus whatever TikTok says is festive this year, you quietly sip a French 75 like a classy rebel, according to a new study.

That’s right. Massachusetts is one of only four states where this bubbly gin-and-champagne cocktail tops the holiday charts.

Sophisticated. Efficient. Slightly judgmental. Very on brand.

And let’s not forget: Massachusetts already gave the world a legendary cranberry moment. The Cape Codder. Vodka. Cranberry juice. No nonsense. It’s basically winter in a glass and proof that we were festive before festive was cool.

Zoom out to New England and the holiday drink vibe is cozy, stubborn, and deeply weather-dependent.

Hot chocolate reigns supreme in much of the region, because when the wind hurts your face, you don’t need nuance. You need warmth. Apple cider holds strong too. Steamed. Spiced.

Connecticut leans toward espresso martinis, because some people want their holiday cheer with caffeine and a side of bad decisions. Vermont stays loyal to hot chocolate, because of course it does. It’s Vermont. Snow boots required.

Nationally, hot chocolate wins in more states than anything else. It’s safe. It’s nostalgic. It comes with tiny marshmallows. Apple cider and espresso martinis tie for second place, which says a lot about America’s emotional range.

Then things get interesting. The Amaretto Sour pops up in places like New York and Ohio. The mimosa dominates warmer states where “winter” means a light jacket. And the hot toddy shows up where it’s so cold that bourbon feels medicinal.

The takeaway? New England wants warmth and comfort. Massachusetts wants elegance with bite. And the rest of the country just wants something festive that gets them through family gatherings.