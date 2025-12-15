George Michael’s 1987 Debut ‘Faith’ Returns to Vinyl After Decade-Long Absence

George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music will release several limited-edition vinyl variants of Faith on Feb. 20, 2026. This marks the first time the 1987 debut solo album has been pressed on vinyl in over ten years. Collectors can choose from red and black marble vinyl, picture disc, one-LP and two-LP black vinyl editions, plus audio Blu-ray formats.

George Michael wrote, arranged, produced, and performed almost every part of this album when he was just 24 years old. The record launched him to global stardom, outselling Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Prince.

The album earned him a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year. He also won three American Music Awards. Four U.S. No. 1 singles came from this record on the Billboard Hot 100: "Faith," "Father Figure," "One More Try," and "Monkey." George Michael is still the only British male solo artist ever to achieve four U.S. number-one singles from a single album — a record that stands today.

Faith has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide and topped charts in over ten countries. The title track's guitar riff became iconic, and the leather-jacket-clad video defined the late 1980s.

The vinyl was pressed on Biovinyl. This bio-based PVC comes from renewable sources instead of petroleum-based materials. The packaging uses FSC-certified paper and cardboard from sustainably managed forests. Artwork was printed using vegetable-based inks.

Optimal Media in Germany pressed the discs. For every album pressed, a contribution goes to their regional nature conservation project at Nature Park Nossentiner/Schwinzer Heide. This supports tree planting and forest maintenance. The facility gets 65 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. It achieves 100 percent waste recycling.