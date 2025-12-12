ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bob Eats Boston: Snowport

In this week’s edition of Bob Eats Boston, we got into the holiday spirit at Snowport in Boston’s Seaport District. I tried the most talked about cheese sandwich and an…

Bob Bronson
Bob Eats Boston: Snowport

In this week's edition of Bob Eats Boston, we got into the holiday spirit at Snowport in Boston's Seaport District.

I tried the most talked about cheese sandwich and an incredible hot cocoa.

Bob Eats BostonBostonSnowport
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Taco Bell to Bring Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos in December
Human InterestTaco Bell to Bring Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos in DecemberRandi Moultrie
Enjoy ’13 Days of Deals’ with Burger King
Human InterestEnjoy ’13 Days of Deals’ with Burger KingRandi Moultrie
Southwest Airlines Eyeing First Class Seating as Transition Continues
Human InterestSouthwest Airlines Eyeing First Class Seating as Transition ContinuesRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect