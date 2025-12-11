Four Traits of the Ideal Travel Companion

Two attractive young girlfriends wearing sunglasses talking and laughing together while driving in a car through the city on a sunny day

Traveling with someone is basically a high-stakes audition for friendship. You think you know a person. Then you watch them try to navigate TSA. Or pack for a weekend trip. Suddenly you’re questioning why you even made plans.

A new study claims there are four traits that make the ideal travel companion. Scientists think they can solve what has broken besties since the dawn of the wheel.

Let’s go through the list while I fully admit I am not the ideal travel buddy. Not even close. I get nervous about delays. I panic at the first whiff of a hiccup in the plan. If the gate agent sighs too loud, I’m already drafting my goodbye text to loved ones. But even I look like a Zen monk compared to my friend Melissa. She drives the Merritt Parkway to New York City while eating yogurt with a spoon. A spoon. That’s not a personality trait. That’s a cry for help.

Anyway, back to the “ideal traveler,” according to science.

First: They’re not emotional. They don’t spiral. They don’t lose their minds when the flight is delayed 11 minutes. They handle chaos like a calm adult. Again, not me.

Second: They’re an experienced traveler. They know airports. They know shortcuts. They know you do not stop to browse Hudson News like it’s a museum. They can get from Point A to Point B without a meltdown or a map.

Third: They have similar priorities. Same budget. Same sleep schedule. Same energy level. If one person wants sunrise hikes and the other wants brunch at noon, congratulations, you’re already enemies.

Fourth: They’re responsible. You can trust them. They follow through. They don’t wander off in the terminal because “the Cinnabon smelled emotional.”

Basically, the perfect travel companion is a unicorn. Because we all have our quirks. Mine is stress-planning every movement like I’m coordinating a lunar landing. Melissa’s is yogurt-on-the-Merritt.