How Many Hours Of Sleep Do We Need Per Night?

Bob Bronson
We all know that we need a certain amount of sleep to stay functional during the day, but how many of hours of sleep do we need a nightly basis? Some people think that sleep is an option and get whatever they can before starting another hectic day.

With so much stress and anxiety in the modern world, getting restful sleep can be a challenge. When you finally get to bed and find yourself tossing and turning for a long time waiting to fall asleep, that means you're probably not enough.

There are people that claim that they require very little sleep to function well. I recall hearing a network tv morning show host claiming that he only need 3 to 4 hours of sleep a night. That seems crazy and probably very unlikely because he was used to the crazy hours and functioning at lower level than are optimum.

Sleep scientists know that if we don't get the minimum amount of sleep per night it will be very detrimental to our over all health. That includes the possibility of living a shorter life. Which is very scary and should be (pardon the pun) a wake up call for everybody.

Here's how many hours of sleep we need per night

Oregon Health & Science University researchers found sleeping fewer than seven hours nightly correlates with reduced life expectancy across all 3,000-plus U.S. counties studied from 2019 to 2025. The pattern held regardless of income levels, healthcare access, or urban versus rural locations.

Sleep insufficiency ranked as the second-strongest predictor of shortened lifespans after smoking, surpassing physical inactivity and diabetes. “I didn’t expect it to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy,” said senior author Andrew McHill, Ph.D. “People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible.”

If that sounds daunting to you, then you should consider ways of adjusting your life around getting at least 7 hours of sleep per night. That might mean being honest with yourself and determining if you have any health related issues that could be limiting your sleep, or are there stressors that are the culprit. Either way, it's worth figuring it out for a longer happy life.

Bob Bronson
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
