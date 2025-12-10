Home Alone Christmas Decor Actually Feels Good

It’s official: Gen Z has declared war on minimalist Christmas.

The kids have decided we are done with beige ornaments, tastefully sparse trees, and those “calming” Scandinavian vibes that feel one scented candle away from a silent retreat.

This year, it’s all 1990s, all the time. Tartan bows the size of steering wheels. Giant nutcracker armies guarding fireplaces. Candy-cane stripes everywhere.

Basically, your childhood living room—but if Ralph Lauren himself wandered through and whispered, “More. MORE.”

Honestly? I’m a white-light person. I like my tree tidy, décor calm, to feel like a Restoration Hardware catalog is hugging me. But I’m not immune.

This Home Alone fantasy? It’s working on me. There’s something about those giant plaid bows and glowing red-and-green chaos that tugs at the heart. It’s loud, happy and aggressively festive in a way that says, “I believe in joy, and I don’t care who knows it.” And maybe—just maybe—I need that. We all might.

But here’s my confession.

I am deeply ashamed of my themed Christmas phases.

One year I did “all red.” One year I did “Barbie party,” which somehow involved sequined drapes. I’ve even done the all-neutral hygge thing, which made my house look like a spa that lost its liquor license.

And you know what? If my mother had done that? If every December she’d switched things up because TikTok said we needed “mushroom-core Christmas” or “hyper-minimalist pine moments”? I would’ve been crushed. Because the magic was seeing the same old Santas come out every year. The same ornaments from the 80s. The same weird wooden angel we pretended not to be afraid of. Those decorations were the holiday. They were the tradition. They were the point.