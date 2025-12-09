The Great Christmas Card Do-Over of 2025

National Christmas Card Day is here. And guess what? I’m cheating. I’m using last year’s Christmas cards. All 100 of them. Because we failed to mail them. Is that allowed? No idea. But I’m doing it anyway. Reduce, reuse, recycle, baby.

So while I’m licking envelopes from 2024, Time.com is out here telling us how to write the “perfect” holiday card. Perfect. Adorable. Meanwhile my cards still say “Hope 2024 is magical!” We move.

Let’s walk through their advice and see how much of it I’m ignoring.

Step 1: Decide what kind of card you want to send.

Uh, the kind already printed and sitting in a box in the hall closet? Check.

Step 2: Personalize it.

Sure. I’ll scribble something like “We swear we’re not dead!” or “Pretend this is intentional.” Very personal.

Step 3: Have some fun.

Honestly, sending last year’s card is the fun. It’s like a time capsule, but with more guilt.

Step 4: Add a surprise.

Surprise! It’s outdated. You’re welcome.

Step 5: Include the date.

Well, the date says 2024. I guess technically that counts.

Step 6: Decorate the envelope.

If a rogue sticker sheet from Target counts as “decorating,” then I’m nailing this.

Step 7: Insert it correctly.

Apparently there’s a right way? Wonderful. Something else I’ve been doing wrong.

Step 8: Double-check names.

Yes, because nothing says “holiday warmth” like calling your cousin’s new fiancé “Tina” when her name is Megan.

Step 9: Don’t stress.

Oh good. A reminder I won’t follow.

So today, on National Christmas Card Day, I proudly mail last year’s forgotten cards like the festive delinquent I am. Will anyone notice? Probably. Will I care? Not even a little.