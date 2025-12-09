ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Great Christmas Card Do-Over of 2025

National Christmas Card Day is here. And guess what? I’m cheating. I’m using last year’s Christmas cards. All 100 of them. Because we failed to mail them. Is that allowed?…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
christmas card

greeting card with envelopes in hands mockup

National Christmas Card Day is here. And guess what? I’m cheating. I’m using last year’s Christmas cards. All 100 of them. Because we failed to mail them. Is that allowed? No idea. But I’m doing it anyway. Reduce, reuse, recycle, baby.

So while I’m licking envelopes from 2024, Time.com is out here telling us how to write the “perfect” holiday card. Perfect. Adorable. Meanwhile my cards still say “Hope 2024 is magical!” We move.

Let’s walk through their advice and see how much of it I’m ignoring.

Step 1: Decide what kind of card you want to send.
Uh, the kind already printed and sitting in a box in the hall closet? Check.

Step 2: Personalize it.
Sure. I’ll scribble something like “We swear we’re not dead!” or “Pretend this is intentional.” Very personal.

Step 3: Have some fun.
Honestly, sending last year’s card is the fun. It’s like a time capsule, but with more guilt.

Step 4: Add a surprise.
Surprise! It’s outdated. You’re welcome.

Step 5: Include the date.
Well, the date says 2024. I guess technically that counts.

Step 6: Decorate the envelope.
If a rogue sticker sheet from Target counts as “decorating,” then I’m nailing this.

Step 7: Insert it correctly.
Apparently there’s a right way? Wonderful. Something else I’ve been doing wrong.

Step 8: Double-check names.
Yes, because nothing says “holiday warmth” like calling your cousin’s new fiancé “Tina” when her name is Megan.

Step 9: Don’t stress.
Oh good. A reminder I won’t follow.

So today, on National Christmas Card Day, I proudly mail last year’s forgotten cards like the festive delinquent I am. Will anyone notice? Probably. Will I care? Not even a little.

It’s the thought that counts. And my thought is: Please pretend this is normal.

Christmas Cardsetiquetterecycling
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Christmas trees
Human InterestOne in Seven Americans Has Multiple Christmas Trees.Lauren Beckham Falcone
Boston Sports Pets Names
Human InterestBoston Pets Are Team Players: Sports-Inspired Names Reign in 2025
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 9Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect