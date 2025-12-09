One in Seven Americans Has Multiple Christmas Trees.

Christmas Trees on a lot. White lights hanging above the lot at dusk.

Christmas tree? No. Christmas TREES.

America has quietly transitioned into a multi-tree nation, and no one sent the memo.

A new poll says 14% of Americans — one in seven — are putting up at least TWO Christmas trees this year. Two. For the same holiday. In the same house. Because why settle for one massive symbol of seasonal chaos when you can scatter a whole forest throughout your home?

Not all these trees are full, “drag it in the house and question your life choices” size.

Some are tiny, tabletop or those little LED ones that look like they were adopted from a mall kiosk in a moment of weakness. But yes—they count. And according to the poll, 71% of us are putting up at least one tree.

Of that group, 20% said, “You know what? One tree just doesn’t express my holiday spirit. I need… more.”

We've all been there. You put up the big tree in the living room. Half the lights worked last year, but now two strands are dead. You stare at it and think, “This could really use a sidekick.”

And just like that, you’re part of the 14% with multiple Christmas trees, and honestly? It feels right.

Then there are the true Christmas influencers—the 2% who have more than three trees. At that point, you’re not decorating. You’re running a holiday installation.

You have themed rooms. Color-coordinated wrapping paper. Probably an apron that says “Baking Is My Superpower” in glitter script. You are living inside your own Hallmark movie, and honestly, we respect it.

Look, if multiple trees make you happy, go for it.

Holiday joy is scarce. Inflation is inflating. Your relatives are coming to critique your life. Y

ou deserve whatever number of twinkly, pine-scented emotional support structures get you through December.