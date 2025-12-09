ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

One in Seven Americans Has Multiple Christmas Trees.

Christmas tree? No. Christmas TREES. America has quietly transitioned into a multi-tree nation, and no one sent the memo. A new poll says 14% of Americans — one in seven…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Christmas trees

Christmas Trees on a lot. White lights hanging above the lot at dusk.

Christmas tree? No. Christmas TREES.

America has quietly transitioned into a multi-tree nation, and no one sent the memo.

A new poll says 14% of Americans — one in seven — are putting up at least TWO Christmas trees this year. Two. For the same holiday. In the same house. Because why settle for one massive symbol of seasonal chaos when you can scatter a whole forest throughout your home?

Not all these trees are full, “drag it in the house and question your life choices” size.

Some are tiny, tabletop or those little LED ones that look like they were adopted from a mall kiosk in a moment of weakness. But yes—they count. And according to the poll, 71% of us are putting up at least one tree.

Of that group, 20% said, “You know what? One tree just doesn’t express my holiday spirit. I need… more.”

We've all been there. You put up the big tree in the living room. Half the lights worked last year, but now two strands are dead. You stare at it and think, “This could really use a sidekick.”

And just like that, you’re part of the 14% with multiple Christmas trees, and honestly? It feels right.

Then there are the true Christmas influencers—the 2% who have more than three trees. At that point, you’re not decorating. You’re running a holiday installation.

You have themed rooms. Color-coordinated wrapping paper. Probably an apron that says “Baking Is My Superpower” in glitter script. You are living inside your own Hallmark movie, and honestly, we respect it.

Look, if multiple trees make you happy, go for it.

Holiday joy is scarce. Inflation is inflating. Your relatives are coming to critique your life. Y

ou deserve whatever number of twinkly, pine-scented emotional support structures get you through December.

Just know—once you hit four trees, you’re required to start offering guided tours. I don’t make the rules. I just report the stats.

christmas tree trendChristmas Treesholiday decor
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
christmas card
Human InterestThe Great Christmas Card Do-Over of 2025Lauren Beckham Falcone
Boston Sports Pets Names
Human InterestBoston Pets Are Team Players: Sports-Inspired Names Reign in 2025
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 9Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect