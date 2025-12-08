Shocker? Rich People Are Stealing from Self-Checkout

Rich people love a five-finger discount. At self-checkout. Over… limes.

A new report says 27% of people admit they’ve stolen from the self-checkout. Not accidentally. Not “Oops, that didn’t beep.” Nope. On purpose.

And here’s the wild part: it’s not people who actually need the help.

It’s rich people.

Household income over $100K? Forty percent of them say, “Oh yeah, I’ve stolen something.” FORTY. Meanwhile only 17% of people making under $50K fess up.

Honestly? This does not surprise me at all. Rich-people entitlement is a whole sport. It’s the “Who’s gonna stop me?” attitude. And the answer is usually: no one.

Because people see a Patagonia jacket and a Rolex and think, “He’s fine.”

Trust me, I’ve witnessed it. Actually—I lived it. Once, at a high-end grocery store, this well-dressed guy in designer sneakers walked in, grabbed a container of guacamole, and just… left. Strolled out like he was picking up dry cleaning. Didn’t pay. Didn’t blink.

Just guac-and-go. Insane.

Also, men steal more than women. Millennials and Gen Z? Big-time self-checkout bandits. Boomers? Only 2%, which honestly just means they’re confused by the machine and stuck asking for help.

Parents with kids at home? They’re the real thieves—44% admit to taking something. Honestly, that one I get. If I had toddlers melting down in the produce aisle, I’d commit crimes too.

And why are people doing this? They gave 10 reasons. Most common: money’s tight and everything costs too much. Fair.

But then it gets spicy. “Prices feel unfair.” “Self-checkout is unpaid labor, so this is my compensation.” “Stores make a ton of money, so it doesn’t really hurt them.” And, of course, the classic: “I won’t get caught.”

Seventeen percent say long lines justify stealing. Fourteen percent say they were once falsely accused, so… revenge theft? Sure. That tracks.