ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

All Americans Want for Christmas Is Cash

Forget gadgets, socks or whatever scented candle you panic-buy at CVS: this year, Americans have spoken, and they want one thing: cash. Straight-up, beautifully unwrapped money. A giant new survey…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Cash

US paper currencies

Forget gadgets, socks or whatever scented candle you panic-buy at CVS: this year, Americans have spoken, and they want one thing: cash. Straight-up, beautifully unwrapped money.

A giant new survey says 58% of people want cash for Christmas. Not gift cards. Not “fun money.” Actual dollars. The average person wants around $600, which honestly sounds like the exact amount needed to afford two bags at Whole Foods.

West Virginia and Georgia want cash the most.

I respect that. Cut the small talk and hand over the envelope.

But apparently, our love for practical gifts doesn’t stop there. Wearables and accessories come in second place at 29%. And we’re not talking couture runway looks. The top choices? Casual stuff we all actually wear — sweatshirts, jeans, leggings. Shoes are next. Because nothing says “holiday cheer” like new sneakers that won’t see a treadmill.

Then we get into the “Essentials.”

Yes, essentials are now Christmas gifts. Bills paid. Rent covered. Someone footing the utilities. It’s giving: “Santa, I’m tired.”

Maine and Wyoming especially love this category, which absolutely tracks.

People also desperately want help with credit card debt. Or a new fridge. Or a bathroom that doesn’t look like it came with the house in 1973.

Gen X wants their mortgage paid (same, honestly). Millennials want home upgrades, because apparently we’re all one drafty window away from madness.

And yes, people still want “fun things” — but fun has gotten practical. Think Stanley cups, Rhode skincare, Labubu blind boxes, UGGs, Lululemon, Adidas, even Gucci if you're feeling spicy.

Budgets this year? Americans plan to drop about $1,120 on gifts. Millennials are spending the most — nearly $1,400 — because we love stress. Boomers? $842, because they’re smarter.

Most of that cash goes to kids and partners. The rest gets sprinkled on parents, friends, coworkers, and the UPS guy who single-handedly delivers your personality.

Top Gifts by Category:

Cash (Winner of Christmas): Just… money.

Wearables: Casual attire is #1 (sweatshirts, leggings, jeans), followed by shoes and jewelry.

Essentials: Top request is utilities paid, then rent paid, and credit card debt wiped out.

Experiences: A full trip takes first place, followed by concert tickets and local getaways.

Gadgets: Smartphones lead, then laptops and headphones.

Trendy Items: Skincare/makeup tops the list, then Stanley cups/branded items, and popular books.

cashGiftsHolidays
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
General Views of New York
Human InterestStarbucks Launches Bearista Cup Giveaway with 17,000 Prizes Up for GrabsDiana Beasley
Rich
Human InterestShocker? Rich People Are Stealing from Self-CheckoutLauren Beckham Falcone
Young woman holds her nose looking into the washing machine
Human InterestAre You Washing Your Clothes All Wrong?Bob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect