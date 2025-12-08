All Americans Want for Christmas Is Cash

Forget gadgets, socks or whatever scented candle you panic-buy at CVS: this year, Americans have spoken, and they want one thing: cash. Straight-up, beautifully unwrapped money.

A giant new survey says 58% of people want cash for Christmas. Not gift cards. Not “fun money.” Actual dollars. The average person wants around $600, which honestly sounds like the exact amount needed to afford two bags at Whole Foods.

West Virginia and Georgia want cash the most.

I respect that. Cut the small talk and hand over the envelope.

But apparently, our love for practical gifts doesn’t stop there. Wearables and accessories come in second place at 29%. And we’re not talking couture runway looks. The top choices? Casual stuff we all actually wear — sweatshirts, jeans, leggings. Shoes are next. Because nothing says “holiday cheer” like new sneakers that won’t see a treadmill.

Then we get into the “Essentials.”

Yes, essentials are now Christmas gifts. Bills paid. Rent covered. Someone footing the utilities. It’s giving: “Santa, I’m tired.”

Maine and Wyoming especially love this category, which absolutely tracks.

People also desperately want help with credit card debt. Or a new fridge. Or a bathroom that doesn’t look like it came with the house in 1973.

Gen X wants their mortgage paid (same, honestly). Millennials want home upgrades, because apparently we’re all one drafty window away from madness.

And yes, people still want “fun things” — but fun has gotten practical. Think Stanley cups, Rhode skincare, Labubu blind boxes, UGGs, Lululemon, Adidas, even Gucci if you're feeling spicy.

Budgets this year? Americans plan to drop about $1,120 on gifts. Millennials are spending the most — nearly $1,400 — because we love stress. Boomers? $842, because they’re smarter.

Most of that cash goes to kids and partners. The rest gets sprinkled on parents, friends, coworkers, and the UPS guy who single-handedly delivers your personality.

Top Gifts by Category:

Cash (Winner of Christmas): Just… money.

Wearables: Casual attire is #1 (sweatshirts, leggings, jeans), followed by shoes and jewelry.

Essentials: Top request is utilities paid, then rent paid, and credit card debt wiped out.

Experiences: A full trip takes first place, followed by concert tickets and local getaways.

Gadgets: Smartphones lead, then laptops and headphones.