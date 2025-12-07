ContestsEvents
Lonely Marriages Lead To More Obesity And Gut Problems

Finally, there is proof that we do indeed eat our feelings. A new study says that people in a lonely marriage are at risk for obesity and gut problems. The…

Finally, there is proof that we do indeed eat our feelings. A new study says that people in a lonely marriage are at risk for obesity and gut problems.


The study goes against the adage of keep them fat and happy, unless your name is Santa Claus you should keep an eye on your weight.


for the first time we can see a direct correlation between our overall weight and gut issues, and a happy marriage. Now we see that we do indeed look for other ways to satisfy ourselves if we are not happy in our relationship. For a lot of people that means seeking emotional happiness through food.


One thing we all know is our overall health is contingent on our BMI numbers. For instance, if you were BMI (body measurement index) is over 30, you are considered obese. Anything over 35 would be considered morbidly obese.

What is frightening is the amount of Americans who are now considered obese. That being said, knowing now that being in a lonely marriage, only exacerbates, the problem means we can address it honestly

If you are in a lonely marriage, and have watched the numbers, go up on the scale, it’s time to be honest with your partner and try to get back on the right track.

The study revealed we are eating our emotions

UCLA researchers found married people lacking emotional support from their partners had BMIs roughly five points higher than those feeling understood and comforted by their spouse.
Brain scans revealed married individuals with high emotional support showed stronger responses in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, a region tied to self-control when viewing food images.

Those without support didn’t display this pattern. Gut analysis showed less-supported participants had reduced anti-inflammatory compounds and elevated toxins linked to inflammation.

Married participants generally showed higher oxytocin levels than unmarried ones. Researchers suggest supportive marriages may function as practice for self-control, strengthening neural circuits that regulate eating behavior, while emotionally distant marriages fail to provide these health benefits. (Story URL)

