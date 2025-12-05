ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

WROR’s Great Gift Giveaway

Win great gifts from WROR!

105.7 WROR

‘Tis the season for giving gift, and at 105.7 WROR, we're giving YOU spreading some holiday cheer with WROR's Great Gift Giveaway – the BEST gifts of the season, just for you!

Starting Monday listen for the Great Gift Giveaway Code Word.  When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your chance to unwrap a present form under the WROR tree!

Ho Ho Ho! This season, you could receive on of these amazing gifts:

WROR's Great Gift Giveaway! Bob and LBF give out the firest gift weekday mornings at 8am, then more gift giving happens at Noon and 5pm.

Listen on our free 105.7 WROR App or on your smart speaker by saying, "Alexa, play 105 7 WROR".

Giftsholiday
105.7 WRORWriter
Related Stories
Great Gift Giveaway- holiday wreath around the outside: presents in the middle.
ContestsWROR’s Great Gift Giveaway105.7 WROR
CHicago & Styx feature image with blue ombre background
ContestsWin Chicago & Styx Tickets!105.7 WROR
Win Tickets To Lynyrd Skynyrd with Foreigner!
ContestsWin Tickets To Lynyrd Skynyrd with Foreigner!105.7 WROR
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect