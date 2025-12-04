ContestsEvents
Should You Still Make New Year’s Resolutions?

As we are heading into another year, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. The question is, should we still make them even though will more than likely…

Bob Bronson

As we are heading into another year, it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. The question is, should we still make them even though will more than likely break them?

If you have made resolutions in the past, you know that it is not an easy thing to do to keep them going past mid January. Most of us make resolutions that are potentially daunting, and can be frustrating if we do not see the fruits of our labor.

The most common New Year’s resolutions generally are sent it around our overall health. We usually focus on either losing weight because of the sheer amount of food we’ve been eating in the holiday season, or a commitment to get in shape and back to the gym.

These resolutions are always hard to keep because it actually takes real commitments and you want to see results soon enough. If you can’t stick to a diet or a new workout regimen, you’ll probably get frustrated and go back to what got you in trouble in the first place.
Maybe this year you don’t make such lofty goals and resolutions, but rather find some thing that will be easier to stick to and enjoy your small wins. Try focusing on the larger bottles of getting where are you ultimately want to be.

Here’s how we do with our resolutions

According to a new report, only 18% of American adults made a New Year's Resolution for 2025 . . . down sharply from 38% in 2024.

And 50% of the people who made a resolution admit they failed, and 47% of them couldn't make it six months.

34% of those who failed said they "simply lost steam."

One of the biggest issues is:  Lifestyle.  Many people seem to find that if you're trying to make a change that doesn't fit with your "personal values and long-term goals" . . . it's much harder to commit yourself.

For example:  If you're doing something temporarily to be healthier, like going vegetarian or trying to walk 10,000 steps a day, you have a better chance for success if you plan on making a permanent change . . . rather than thinking:  Well, I'm not giving it up "for good."

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
