New Year, Same Me: Resolutions Are on Life Support

Writing new years resolutions, list on notepad with ballpoint pen, January calendar in background, selective focus. Setting goals for the new year.

Let’s be honest: by the time we hit December, no one remembers their New Year’s resolution.

Actually, most people barely remembered it by February. Or Groundhog Day, or the moment they realized you can DoorDash ice cream at 11 p.m.

A new report says only 18% of adults bothered to make a resolution for 2025. Eighteen percent! That’s basically the same number of people still watching network TV.

And of the brave few who DID make one? Half admit they failed. That's fiifty percent for those playing along. And 47% didn’t even make it six months.

Honestly, I’m impressed they lasted past Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Most people say they “simply lost steam.” Relatable. I lose steam walking from the couch to the fridge.

Here’s the thing: experts say resolutions fail because they don’t match our “personal values and long-term goals.” Translation: we’re not built to pretend we suddenly love spinach or waking up at 5 a.m. to do burpees.

If you want to go vegetarian for a month or walk 10,000 steps a day, it apparently works better if you’re open to doing it forever. Forever?

I can’t even commit to a streaming service for longer than a free trial.

This is probably why the only successful New Year’s resolution I’ve ever made was the year I vowed NOT to join a gym. Crushed it.



And here’s my hot take:

Stop making New Year’s resolutions in January altogether.

January is chaotic. It’s dark, cold and basically a month-long hangover with bad lighting.

I say delay them until September. Seriously. Think about it. September has big “fresh start” energy. t’s the real new year — the school-year resolution.

Everything feels more serious. The pencils are sharp, the backpacks are new and the pumpkin spice is flowing.

You’re practically obligated to get your life together.