ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pizza Hut and Tipsy Elves Bring the Cheer with Limited-Edition Triple Treat Box Onesie

Priced at $89.95, the onesie is available in men’s and women’s sizes ranging from small to 2XL, while supplies last.

Tim Staskiewicz
Pizza Hut Triple Treat Box Onesie

Photo: Pizza Hut/Tipsy Elves

Pizza Hut is serving up extra holiday spirit this season with the return of its beloved Triple Treat Box, and this year, it comes with a cozy twist. Teaming up with festive apparel brand Tipsy Elves, the pizza chain has launched a limited-edition onesie designed to match its fan-favorite holiday meal deal, just in time for National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19.

The new Triple Treat Box Onesie lets fans literally wear their Pizza Hut pride, featuring the same red-and-white holiday design found on the special edition pizza boxes. Priced at $89.95, the onesie is available in men’s and women’s sizes ranging from small to 2XL, while supplies last. Fans can snag the outfit and the appetizing bundle itself on Pizza Hut’s website for a limited time.

As for the food, the Triple Treat Box remains one of Pizza Hut’s most popular holiday offerings. The festive bundle serves up two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a dessert of choice, all wrapped up in colorful packaging worthy of a spot under the tree. Whether it’s a family game night or a cozy evening in front of the fireplace, the deal continues to offer a crowd-pleasing way to “feed good times,” as Pizza Hut puts it.

“Pizza Hut is all about feeding good times, and knowing our fans love to go extra hard for the holidays, the Triple Treat Box is designed to fuel those moments,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “Whether it's covering every inch of your roof with lights or feeding good times as the host of your holiday parties, Pizza Hut is here to bring the festive flavor.”

The collaboration brings together two brands known for celebrating bold, joyful traditions. Tipsy Elves, the San Diego-based company that rose to fame after appearing on Shark Tank, built its reputation on quirky, high-quality apparel made for partygoers and holiday enthusiasts alike.

The Triple Treat Box and the limited-edition onesie are available now nationwide at participating Pizza Hut locations. For details or to order, visit www.pizzahut.com.

This lighthearted partnership proves that the holidays aren’t just about unwrapping gifts—they’re about wrapping yourself in pizza-themed comfort, too.

ChristmasPizza Hut
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
Real Christmas Tree
Human InterestPlenty of Real Christmas Trees Available Nationwide as Growers Meet Holiday DemandTim Staskiewicz
Boston Holiday Stress Depressed frustrated woman wrapping Christmas gift boxes, winter holiday stress concept
Human InterestFive Ways To Get Into The Holiday SpiritBob Bronson
Silhouette Of A Mysterious Monk With Torch In Front Of Christmas Tree At Night.
Human Interest5 Spooky Christmas Novels For the Paranormal Bookworms On Your List
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect