Five Ways To Get Into The Holiday Spirit
It’s supposed to be the jolliest time of the year, but for a good percentage of people they can’t find the holiday spirit. Maybe you are not feeling it because…
Maybe you are not feeling it because of the day to day stresses of life are blocking your spirit.
For whatever reasons if the holiday spirit is escaping you, then it’s time to get your mojo back.
Here are 5 ways to get your holiday spirit back
1. The usual suspects. Put your tree up . . . toss some lights on your house . . . and listen to some Christmas music. They're probably the top three things people do that make it feel like the holidays are here. Try to put a new spin on your traditional Christmas decorations. Buy some new ornaments or a new tree that can be set whimsically to bring a smile to your face.
2. Wrap a few gifts. You don't have to wait until you're done shopping. Just wrap the ones you've bought so far. A lot of people wait till the day before Christmas to wrap their presents. This year wrap a few leading up to the big day and it will keep your spirit up.
3. Eat or drink something festive. One writer said her family always made fish pie around the holidays, so it brings her back. If that doesn’t sound festive, opt for an eggnog with or without brown rum. Always a spirit lifter.
4. Go ice skating. It's something most of us only do around the holidays, so it might kickstart some nostalgia. If you’re not a skater, take some lessons and you will skating on ice before you know it. Plus, there’s always hot cocoa near any decent rink to lift your holiday spirit.
5. Watch your favorite Christmas movie. It doesn't even have to be a traditional "Christmas" movie. Just anything you associate with this time of year. It’s also fun to watch a holiday movie that you have never seen TMC has a good selection of holiday classics that you will surely enjoy.