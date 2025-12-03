ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Five Ways To Get Into The Holiday Spirit

It’s supposed to be the jolliest time of the year, but for a good percentage of people they can’t find the holiday spirit. Maybe you are not feeling it because…

Bob Bronson
Boston Holiday Stress Depressed frustrated woman wrapping Christmas gift boxes, winter holiday stress concept

Stock Photo

It’s supposed to be the jolliest time of the year, but for a good percentage of people they can’t find the holiday spirit.
Maybe you are not feeling it because of the day to day stresses of life are blocking your spirit.

For whatever reasons if the holiday spirit is escaping you, then it’s time to get your mojo back.

Here are 5 ways to get your holiday spirit back

1.  The usual suspects.  Put your tree up . . . toss some lights on your house . . . and listen to some Christmas music.  They're probably the top three things people do that make it feel like the holidays are here. Try to put a new spin on your traditional Christmas decorations. Buy some new ornaments or a new tree that can be set whimsically to bring a smile to your face.

2.  Wrap a few gifts.  You don't have to wait until you're done shopping.  Just wrap the ones you've bought so far. A lot of people wait till the day before Christmas to wrap their presents. This year wrap a few leading up to the big day and it will keep your spirit up.

3.  Eat or drink something festive.  One writer said her family always made fish pie around the holidays, so it brings her back. If that doesn’t sound festive, opt for an eggnog with or without brown rum. Always a spirit lifter.

4.  Go ice skating.  It's something most of us only do around the holidays, so it might kickstart some nostalgia. If you’re not a skater, take some lessons and you will skating on ice before you know it. Plus, there’s always hot cocoa near any decent rink to lift your holiday spirit.

5.  Watch your favorite Christmas movie.  It doesn't even have to be a traditional "Christmas" movie.  Just anything you associate with this time of year. It’s also fun to watch a holiday movie that you have never seen TMC has a good selection of holiday classics that you will surely enjoy.

(The Guardian)

Christmasholiday spiritsHolidays
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Kid
Human Interest$52 a Month?! Kids Are OutragedLauren Beckham Falcone
Real Christmas Tree
Human InterestPlenty of Real Christmas Trees Available Nationwide as Growers Meet Holiday DemandTim Staskiewicz
Pizza Hut Triple Treat Box Onesie
Human InterestPizza Hut and Tipsy Elves Bring the Cheer with Limited-Edition Triple Treat Box OnesieTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect