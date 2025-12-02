The Most Popular Christmas Song in Massachusetts

It's the holiday season, and that means it's time to crank the Christmas music. Musicians release Christmas songs as early as October, but the season doesn't really get cooking until around Thanksgiving, because that's when holiday music goes into overdrive, and Mariah Carey's forever hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" goes to No. 1. But, when it comes to holiday tunes, what's popular in this state?

Popular Christmas Songs, Including the Most Popular in Massachusetts

When it comes to popular holiday songs, tracks such as "Silent Night," "Jingle Bells" and "O Holy Night" are among the most treasured and recognized. According to History.com, when it comes to "Jingle Bells," that song was "originally released in 1857 under the title 'One Horse Open Sleigh'" and actually "wasn't written to be a Christmas song." They add that "Silent Night," was originally "composed in 1818 by Franz Gruber, based on a poem by Joseph Mohr, says Scot Hanna-Weir, a music professor at Santa Clara University." American Magazine notes that "'O Holy Night' started out as a French poem written in 1843 called 'Minuit, Chrétiens' by Placide Cappeau."

Now, let's get to this state. The crew at Finance Buzz has put together a feature with the most popular Christmas songs in each state. Mariah Carey's aforementioned "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tops this tally, with the most states opting for this festive tune. "Two different Christmas songs were most popular in seven different states, tied for second place overall," they add, those songs being "Santa Baby" and "Jingle Bells."

Speaking of "Jingle Bells," Finance Buzz notes that the song has "been a staple of the Christmas season for more than 150 years since it was written in 1850, and dozens of artists, including Michael Bublé, Dolly Parton, and William Shatner, have recorded versions of the tune."