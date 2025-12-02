Win Chicago & Styx Tickets!

Two legendary bands. One incredible night. Chicago and Styx are joining forces for an unforgettable evening of live music at The Xfinity Center on Sunday, July 26th, 2026 — and WROR wants to send you there.

From the first note to the final encore, this is the kind of concert that reminds you why live music matters. Chicago’s unmistakable horns, rich harmonies, and timeless hits like “You’re the Inspiration,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “Saturday in the Park” will fill the summer air with pure nostalgia. Then Styx takes the stage with their unmistakable blend of rock and melody — from “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” to “Too Much Time on My Hands.” Together, these two powerhouse bands will deliver a night of music that spans decades and still sounds as strong as ever.

At The Xfinity Center, every seat feels like part of the show. You’ll be surrounded by fans who know every lyric, swaying under the open sky as the sun sets and the stage lights rise. The energy, the sound, the shared excitement — it all adds up to that unmistakable summer concert feeling. It’s the kind of night that takes you back while keeping you right in the moment.

This is more than just a concert — it’s a celebration of classic rock at its best. Chicago and Styx have spent decades perfecting their sound and connecting with fans around the world, and now they’re bringing that experience to Mansfield for one night only.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chicago and Styx live at The Xfinity Center on July 26th. One lucky winner will score their way into a summer night full of legendary music, unforgettable memories, and all the songs you still know by heart.

Chicago & Styx — July 26th at The Xfinity Center. Enter now for your chance to win.