Win Tickets To Lynyrd Skynyrd with Foreigner!

Turn up your radio and get ready to rock—because 105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd with Foreigner live this summer! It’s the kind of concert that brings back memories of long drives, worn-out denim, and those songs you still know by heart.

Starting Monday 12/1 through 12/5 at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p, listen for the special code word. Once you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it right here at WROR.com. It’s that simple—hear the code, type it in, and you could be on your way to an unforgettable night of classic rock and good times.

Winning tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd isn’t just about the music—it’s about the experience. The lights drop, the guitars kick in, and suddenly you’re part of a crowd that’s singing every word to “Sweet Home Alabama.” You’ll feel the energy, the history, and the pure Southern soul that’s made Lynyrd Skynyrd a staple of rock for generations.

It’s a night made for fans who grew up on real guitars, loud drums, and songs that never go out of style. And when that familiar riff starts to play, you’ll know exactly why you had the radio on all week listening for that code word.

Listen to win your way into one of the summer’s most anticipated shows—Lynyrd Skynyrd with Foreigner, live at The Xfinity Center on August 22nd.