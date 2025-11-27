This Day in Rock History: November 27

Nov. 27 is a pretty eventful day in the rock world. It's Jimi Hendrix's birthday, as well as the anniversary of some memorable albums by Ozzy, The Beatles, and The Kinks. These are the most important events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are some of the milestone moments we celebrate today:

1970: George Harrison released his first post-Beatles record, the All Things Must Pass triple album. It went a long way toward establishing him as a serious solo artist and included the first No. 1 single by a former Beatle, "My Sweet Lord."

2023: Dolly Parton's album Rockstar became the highest-charting LP of her career, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. She decided to record the album after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the year before.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 27 is an important day for rock culture, as we celebrate the birth of one of its most iconic characters while saying goodbye to another:

1942: Jimi Hendrix was born in Seattle, Washington. He started playing guitar at age 15 and completely revolutionized the instrument by taking full advantage of amp feedback and tone-altering effects.

1991: Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was laid to rest in a private ceremony at the West London Crematorium. The guests were mostly friends and family members, as well as his bandmates and Elton John.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few great albums were released on Nov. 27 throughout the years. Some of them are:

1967: The Beatles released the Magical Mystery Tour compilation LP in the U.S. via Capitol Records. It includes the soundtrack for the similarly titled movie starring the band, plus five additional singles.

1970: The Kinks released their eighth studio album, Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One. The concept album is a satirical look at the music industry and includes one of their most popular and successful songs, "Lola."

1982: Ozzy Osborne released the Speak of the Devil live album. It was called Talk of the Devil in the U.K. and was released a month before his former band, Black Sabbath, released their own live album, Live Evil, creating competition between the two.