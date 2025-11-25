Sweating Thanksgiving? Join the (Athletic) Club

Thanksgiving is almost here, and apparently America is NOT planning to sink into the couch and nap. Nope.

Planet Fitness just dropped some new numbers, and guess what?

We’re a nation of people trying to sweat while juggling travel, turkey, and family drama.

First big stat: almost two in three Americans work out during Thanksgiving week.

That’s 160 million people choosing squats over stuffing. And the hottest gym days? Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday. Honestly, that checks out. One is “I need to pre-burn 8,000 calories,” and the other is “I tried on pants this morning and… oof.”

My gym is hosting a Thanksgiving workout session. I passed.

In fact, the holiday season does NOT stop most people. Among folks who already work out, nearly three-quarters keep it going all through December. No “I’ll start in January” energy here. They’re powering through cookie trays, office potlucks, and the general December chaos like cardio warriors.

And let’s be real — the holiday food situation definitely plays a role. About 40% of people admit they exercise harder because of the indulgence. Others switch to shorter, smarter workouts that fit neatly between baking pies and arguing about which cousin stole the good wine.

But my favorite part? More than half of Americans say the gym is their holiday escape hatch. As in, “I’m going to the gym!” really means “I need to not hear Aunt Denise’s opinion on my life choices for 45 minutes.”

And if you need extra ways to stay active on Thanksgiving? Here you go:

Do a “turkey trot” around the block. Doesn’t need to be official. Just trot weirdly. Confuse neighbors.

Run a shuttle drill between the kitchen and the trash bin. Congratulations — that’s cardio.

Challenge family members to a competitive game of “Who Can Carry the Most Folding Chairs.”

Do squats every time someone says “moist.”

Move briskly away from anyone who brings up politics. That’s a sprint.

Or the classic: chase the dog who just stole the dinner rolls. Full-body workout.

So go ahead — eat the pie, enjoy the chaos, and maybe sneak in a few holiday burpees. Planet Fitness will even hook you up with a trainer if you want the professional version instead of my “run from your family” workout plan.