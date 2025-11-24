This Favorite Pie Is On Thin Crust

Overhead view of three pies for a Thanksgiving Holiday feast. Pecan, Apple and Pumpkin in horizontal format on wood table

Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut: your favorite Thanksgiving pie? Apple. You’re not alone. The rest of New England feels the same. But across the country, something weird is happening. Pumpkin pie might be losing its crown.

A new poll asked more than 7,000 Americans about their Thanksgiving pie preferences.

The results? Pumpkin still leads at 30%, followed by apple at 20%, pecan at 15%, and sweet potato at 9%. Classic stuff, right?

Here’s the twist. Pumpkin and pecan are mostly old-school pies. Boomers and Gen Xers swear by them. Younger generations? They’re all about chocolate. Yep, chocolate pie is surging in popularity so fast, it might dethrone pumpkin within a generation or two. Some Gen Z’ers even skip pie entirely. Ten percent say “no thanks” to any pie on Thanksgiving. Boomers? Only 4%.

Google Trends breaks it down by state. Pumpkin rules California, New York, North Dakota, New Mexico, and New Jersey. But apple dominates New England, plus Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, and Alaska. Custard pies shine in the West. Key lime, cream, banana cream—they’re taking over. Florida is a key lime hotspot.

Other states get creative. Ohio loves butterscotch. Tennessee and North Carolina? Buttermilk. Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Arkansas go wild for peanut butter pie. Cherry fans live in Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Illinois. Washington wants blackberry. Arizona? Grape.

The South has its own vibe. Sweet potato is king. Texas still swears by pecan. Pennsylvania loves shoofly. Oregon wants “tamale pie,” and Kansas? Frito chili pie. Yes, really.

So, what’s the takeaway? If you’re in Massachusetts or New England, keep your apple pies close. But everywhere else, chocolate pie is sneaking up like the holiday guest nobody expected—but everyone secretly loves. The Thanksgiving dessert table is evolving, folks. Pumpkin may be traditional, but chocolate is the future.