Stop Making Your Bed First Thing in the Morning

Made bed with decorative pillows in bedroom of home house in elegant decor with bright bay window during sunny day in tropical Florida climate with view

You wake up. Stretch. Yawn. Coffee in hand. And then… you make your bed. Stop. Just stop.

I know, I know.

You think a made bed equals winning at life.

But here’s a secret: your “perfect morning” move might actually be a microbiome nightmare.

When you sleep, your body sweats. Yes, even if you don’t feel it. Heat and moisture sneak into your sheets. So when you slap that comforter down immediately? Congratulations. You just trapped all that grossness in. You basically created a sweaty little sauna for… dust mites.

Ah, dust mites. Those tiny freeloaders love warmth, moisture, and dead skin cells. That’s right—you are basically offering them a five-star resort with free snacks. And if you have allergies or asthma? Your bed just became enemy territory.

The experts weigh in: the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends letting your bed breathe. Pull back the covers for 30 to 60 minutes. Crack a window. Turn on a fan. Let your sheets dry. Suddenly, the cozy little cocoons you climb into at night are a lot less inviting to mites, mildew, and funky smells.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not telling you to live in a forever-messy nest. The National Sleep Foundation found that people who make their beds are 19% more likely to report good sleep. That’s right—a made bed does matter. Just… don’t rush it. Air it out first.

Think of it as giving your sheets a spa day. They deserve it. You deserve it. Your immune system will thank you. And honestly? There’s something wildly satisfying about sliding into fresh, fluffed sheets that have had a little time to chill.