Bottoms Up: Cranberry Gobbler

This week, LBF and Dave mix up the Cranberry Gobbler—the unofficial official cocktail of surviving Thanksgiving. Tart, boozy, and just festive enough to make family drama feel like light entertainment….

Lauren Beckham Falcone
This week, LBF and Dave mix up the Cranberry Gobbler—the unofficial official cocktail of surviving Thanksgiving. Tart, boozy, and just festive enough to make family drama feel like light entertainment.

One sip and suddenly your uncle’s political rant sounds… tolerable.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
