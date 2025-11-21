ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Should You Eat Dinner Earlier This Winter?

With the early dark upon us now in the Fall and Winter should we plan to eat dinner earlier? It has always been a joke that older folks like to…

Bob Bronson
people partying at bar with food and drinks

friends dining on patio – Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

With the early dark upon us now in the Fall and Winter should we plan to eat dinner earlier? It has always been a joke that older folks like to eat dinner earlier than younger people and were the primary reason for the term "blue plate special".

Perhaps your parents and grandparents knew something you didn't? While you were out late getting dinner and living it up and popping a cocktail or two, you should have been done eating already. We all know that going to bed on a full stomach is not good for you, but for a lot of people they're used to eating later for a host of reasons.

Maybe you have a tight schedule with work and family that keeps you busy straight up past 7pm when you finally get around to making dinner. If so, you should really consider finding a way to get your dinner time moved up a couple of hours for you and your family's health.

Here's the skinny on eating early

Research suggests eating dinner earlier in winter could improve metabolism and sleep quality. A study found people who ate dinner at 10pm had 20% higher blood sugar peaks and burned 10% less fat compared to those eating at 6pm, despite identical meals and bedtimes.

A meta-analysis of 29 trials showed earlier eating windows and consuming more calories during daylight hours led to greater weight loss and better metabolic markers. Catherine Norton, Associate Professor Sport & Exercise Nutrition at University of Limerick, recommends finishing dinner between 5:30pm and 7:00pm, or at least two to three hours before bedtime.

Winter’s shorter days can disrupt circadian rhythms, making meal timing more important. Norton says the approach isn’t one-size-fits-all, noting elite athletes training evenings may need later meals while less active people benefit from earlier, lighter dinners. (Story URL)

If you are struggling to eat dinner before the 5:30 to 7:pm window you are not alone. Most families struggle to it because of all the activities they are dealing with, however, if you can manage to eat dinner earlier a few times a week, that will be a great start.

Dinnereating at homehealth and wellness
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals
Human InterestThe Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals
Bob Eats Boston: Good Day Cafe, North Andover
Human InterestBob Eats Boston: Good Day Cafe, North AndoverBob Bronson
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks on during the end of season drivers picture during the F1 Grand Prix
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 21Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect