Should You Eat Dinner Earlier This Winter?
With the early dark upon us now in the Fall and Winter should we plan to eat dinner earlier? It has always been a joke that older folks like to eat dinner earlier than younger people and were the primary reason for the term "blue plate special".
Perhaps your parents and grandparents knew something you didn't? While you were out late getting dinner and living it up and popping a cocktail or two, you should have been done eating already. We all know that going to bed on a full stomach is not good for you, but for a lot of people they're used to eating later for a host of reasons.
Maybe you have a tight schedule with work and family that keeps you busy straight up past 7pm when you finally get around to making dinner. If so, you should really consider finding a way to get your dinner time moved up a couple of hours for you and your family's health.
Here's the skinny on eating early
Research suggests eating dinner earlier in winter could improve metabolism and sleep quality. A study found people who ate dinner at 10pm had 20% higher blood sugar peaks and burned 10% less fat compared to those eating at 6pm, despite identical meals and bedtimes.
A meta-analysis of 29 trials showed earlier eating windows and consuming more calories during daylight hours led to greater weight loss and better metabolic markers. Catherine Norton, Associate Professor Sport & Exercise Nutrition at University of Limerick, recommends finishing dinner between 5:30pm and 7:00pm, or at least two to three hours before bedtime.
Winter’s shorter days can disrupt circadian rhythms, making meal timing more important. Norton says the approach isn’t one-size-fits-all, noting elite athletes training evenings may need later meals while less active people benefit from earlier, lighter dinners. (Story URL)
If you are struggling to eat dinner before the 5:30 to 7:pm window you are not alone. Most families struggle to it because of all the activities they are dealing with, however, if you can manage to eat dinner earlier a few times a week, that will be a great start.