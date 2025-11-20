Home Alone in 2025: Kevin’s Escape Would Drain Your Wallet

NEW YORK CITY – MAY 11: Times Square with tourists on May 11, 2013. Iconified as The Crossroads of the World it’s the brightly illuminated hub of the Broadway Theater District.953

Home Alone and broke?

Ever wondered what it would cost to be an unsupervised 10-year-old tearing through New York City like a sugar-powered billionaire?

Same. And thanks to a new analysis from iSelect.com, we now know exactly how pricey Kevin McCallister’s Home Alone 2 joyride would be in 2025.

Spoiler: it’s a lot.

Back in 1992, Kevin’s big night at The Plaza rang up a bill of $2,109. Painful, sure—but manageable if you’re a fictional Chicago marketing exec. Fast-forward to 2025? That same adventure now costs a soul-crushing $8,511.

Yes. Eight. Thousand. Dollars.

For one night.

For a child.

Let’s break down Kevin’s “treat yourself” moment:

The Plaza suite? Went from $1,100 to a jaw-dropping $6,244.

The room service feast—involving enough carbs to tranquilize a horse—jumped from $967 to $2,233.

Even the ice cream sundae went up. Because of course it did.

Total: $8,511. And that doesn’t include New York taxis, which would easily tack on an emotional surcharge.

So, would travel insurance swoop in like a safety net if the Home Alone happened?

Hard no.

Lost luggage? Maybe. He only had his dad’s bag anyway.

Necessary meals? Sure, if “necessary” means a sandwich, not a silver-plattered cheese pizza.

Emergency hotel? Only if he were stranded by an actual airline mistake, not because he sprinted onto the wrong plane like a caffeinated raccoon.

Everything else? Denied.

Luxury suite? Nope.

$2,233 in room service? Not a chance.

Using Dad’s credit card without permission? Absolutely not.

Toy store donation? Cute, but still no.

Bottom line: In 2025, Kevin’s little holiday away from his family would leave him nearly eight grand in the hole—with travel insurance picking up maybe the cost of a toothbrush.