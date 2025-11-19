Winter Turns Us All Into Snack Monsters

An American black bear (ursus americanus) casually sits in a dumpster with his arm resting on the edge while looking for food. With winter approaching, he needs to put on weight quickly so he can hibernate.

I swear winter turns me into a human trash compactor.

The temperature drops, and suddenly I’m ready to eat everything that isn’t nailed down. Leftover Halloween candy? Gone. Random Pad Thai in the fridge? Mine. If I could hibernate, I would. I’m basically a bear in yoga pants.

But apparently this isn’t my fault. Science — actual science! — says cold weather makes us hungrier. So I’m not weak.

I’m seasonal.

According to “Study Finds,” our bodies go into winter-survival mode.

Hormones shift. Sunlight disappears. Dopamine and serotonin take a long, sad walk. And I’m left in the kitchen at 9 p.m. eating shredded cheese straight from the bag like a raccoon.

The average person gains one to two pounds in winter. Honestly, amateur numbers. I gain that looking at a cinnamon roll.

But! There are science-backed ways to fight the seasonal snack attack.



Here’s what the experts say — and what I, a starving winter bear, think about it:

1. Add spice.

Peppers suppress hunger.Great. I’ll put hot sauce on everything, including my hopes and dreams.

2. Start with fiber.

Eat veggies first. Slow digestion. Feel full. Or at least feel morally superior for five minutes.

3. Dark chocolate.

Yes. Finally, science speaks my love language. 70% cocoa or higher apparently tells your body, “Enough.” My body: “Are you sure?”

4. Protein for breakfast.

Greek yogurt over cereal. Fine. But if someone shows up with pancakes, I can’t be held responsible.

5. Add omega-3s.

Fish, walnuts, seeds. They help leptin tell your brain you’re full. My leptin must be on silent mode.

6. Use smaller plates.

Trick your brain.

I’ll try it, but if I stack three small plates, that still counts as one meal.

7. Drink more water.

Sometimes you’re “hungry” but actually thirsty. Cool. I’ll chug water, pretend I’m full, and then still want a burrito.

So yes, winter hunger is real. I’m basically prepping for hibernation. But at least now we have a plan — a tiny, scientific roadmap — to keep us from eating an entire snowbank.