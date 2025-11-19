ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Winter Turns Us All Into Snack Monsters

I swear winter turns me into a human trash compactor.The temperature drops, and suddenly I’m ready to eat everything that isn’t nailed down. Leftover Halloween candy? Gone. Random Pad Thai…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
winter

An American black bear (ursus americanus) casually sits in a dumpster with his arm resting on the edge while looking for food. With winter approaching, he needs to put on weight quickly so he can hibernate.

I swear winter turns me into a human trash compactor.
The temperature drops, and suddenly I’m ready to eat everything that isn’t nailed down. Leftover Halloween candy? Gone. Random Pad Thai in the fridge? Mine. If I could hibernate, I would. I’m basically a bear in yoga pants.

But apparently this isn’t my fault. Science — actual science! — says cold weather makes us hungrier. So I’m not weak.

I’m seasonal.

According to “Study Finds,” our bodies go into winter-survival mode.
Hormones shift. Sunlight disappears. Dopamine and serotonin take a long, sad walk. And I’m left in the kitchen at 9 p.m. eating shredded cheese straight from the bag like a raccoon.

The average person gains one to two pounds in winter. Honestly, amateur numbers. I gain that looking at a cinnamon roll.

But! There are science-backed ways to fight the seasonal snack attack.

Here’s what the experts say — and what I, a starving winter bear, think about it:

1. Add spice.
Peppers suppress hunger.Great. I’ll put hot sauce on everything, including my hopes and dreams.

2. Start with fiber.
Eat veggies first. Slow digestion. Feel full. Or at least feel morally superior for five minutes.

3. Dark chocolate.
Yes. Finally, science speaks my love language. 70% cocoa or higher apparently tells your body, “Enough.” My body: “Are you sure?”

4. Protein for breakfast.
Greek yogurt over cereal. Fine. But if someone shows up with pancakes, I can’t be held responsible.

5. Add omega-3s.
Fish, walnuts, seeds. They help leptin tell your brain you’re full. My leptin must be on silent mode.

6. Use smaller plates.
Trick your brain.
I’ll try it, but if I stack three small plates, that still counts as one meal.

7. Drink more water.
Sometimes you’re “hungry” but actually thirsty. Cool. I’ll chug water, pretend I’m full, and then still want a burrito.

So yes, winter hunger is real. I’m basically prepping for hibernation. But at least now we have a plan — a tiny, scientific roadmap — to keep us from eating an entire snowbank.

Stay warm. Stay full-ish. And remember: it’s not you.
It’s winter.

hibernateHungerWinter
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
2025 Black Friday Deals JCPenney
Human InterestJCPenney Leads 2025 Black Friday Deals, WalletHub Finds Average Shopper Can Expect 37% DiscountsTim Staskiewicz
LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers and Team LeBron dribbles down court during the first quarter of the NBA All-Star game
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 19Michael Garaventa
Front Door with Delivery Boxes
Human InterestAs Online Holiday Shopping Booms, Americans Urged to Recycle Cardboard and Paper Packaging ProperlyTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect