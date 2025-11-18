Win Mötley Crüe Tickets!

Get ready for one of the biggest rock moments of the summer. Mötley Crüe is bringing The Return Of The Carnival of Sins tour to the Xfinity Center on August 1st, and WROR wants to send one lucky winner straight into the heart of the action. If you grew up cranking rock through the speakers—or you’ve just discovered the thrill of a live Mötley Crüe show—this is your chance to experience it in person.

Entering is simple: just fill out your information and hit “Submit” on the WROR website. That’s it. One entry could land you a night where the lights, the volume, and the energy take over in a way only Mötley Crüe can deliver.

Suddenly, August 1st looks a lot louder. Maybe you bring someone who has been a Crüe fan for decades. Maybe you surprise a friend who’s never seen a stadium-level rock show before. Either way, you’re headed to the Xfinity Center with the kind of anticipation that builds all week— picturing the moment the band steps onto the stage and the crowd erupts.

You’re not just going to a concert. You’re stepping into a full-scale rock spectacle—big sound, big energy, and the kind of performance people talk about long after the encore.

Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your younger years or discovering why Mötley Crüe remains one of rock’s most iconic live acts, this is a night that promises to deliver. And it could be yours with one simple step.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21st at 9am