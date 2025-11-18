Pennies Gone Wild: 300 Billion of Them Are Still Haunting Us

The U.S. Mint quietly cranked out its very last of the pennies last week.

No parade. No farewell tour. Not even a "thank you for your service" tweet. Just… poof. Done.

But don’t worry—America is still drowning in them. We’ve got 300 BILLION pennies in circulation. That’s so many, one writer said there might be more pennies than stars in the galaxy. Honestly? Sounds right. Pennies are like glitter: once they’re in your house, they never leave.

So how many do you have hiding in your life right now?

A new poll says one-third of Americans think they’ve got at least 100 lying around. Another third say they’ve got some… but not that many. A quarter of us shrug and say, “Who knows, I don’t even know where my car keys are.”

And then there’s the 7%—the self-proclaimed penny-zeroes. Mostly young people who haven’t touched cash since prom. They move through the world Venmo-first, cash-last, and penny-never.

Let’s remember something: pennies used to matter.

A penny bought gum in 1900. A postcard in 1915. A loaf of bread used to cost five. Even in the ‘80s, you could buy a single Tootsie Roll for one cent. Now? It buys absolutely nothing. You can’t even bribe a toddler with one anymore. They’ll look at you like you handed them trash. Which, arguably, you did.

Some grocery stores in the Northeast recently ran a promo where they paid TWO cents for every penny you brought in. People showed up with jars, buckets, and one guy who probably needed a chiropractor. Ten thousand got you a $200 gift card. It was basically “Extreme Couponing: Copper Edition.”

If you did a full archaeological dig through your couch cushions, how many could you trade in?

You probably don’t know. And that’s okay. None of us do.

But here’s the real fight on the horizon:

Should we even keep pennies at all?

About a third of Americans say scrap them and round everything to the nearest nickel. Bold. Efficient. Very anti-chaos-pocket.

Because at this point, pennies don’t buy anything except frustration, dust, and a weird clinking sound in the dryer.