ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fake Christmas Trees Are Preferred Over Real Trees By A Big Percentage

I remember the moment well. It was 3 years ago when my wife and I were in a hospital waiting room for a forgotten appointment when I got an email…

Bob Bronson
lose-up of a woman's hands decorating a real Christmas tree
Jose Martinez Calderon/ Getty Images

I remember the moment well. It was 3 years ago when my wife and I were in a hospital waiting room for a forgotten appointment when I got an email from about Balsam Hill Christmas trees that were on sale for 50% off.

If you know anything about their trees, you know that they are expensive, but built with a lot of quality and craftsmanship. So, this got us thinking that perhaps it was time to move on to an artificial tree after many years of going to tree farms and overpaying for a real one.

It got to the point that were spending upwards of 200 dollars for a decent 7 foot tree. Then of course you have to get it home unscathed with all or most of the needles intact.

The hassle of getting the tree into the house without scratching walls and hoisting it up high enough to get it into its base was getting old. Let alone the constant need to get under the tree to water it. Of course there was my daughter's rambunctious kitten, Lenny who really enjoyed climbing into the tree on a daily basis. He knocked it down once and we lost a bunch of sentimental ornaments.

After all of the years of buying real Christmas trees we finally decided to take the plunge that apparently more Americans then ever took and bought an artificial tree.

It's been three years since we have gone artificial and for me I couldn't be happier. No more watering and vacuuming needles and lugging it into and out of the house. However, I have noticed that my wife is starting to hint about how she misses real Christmas trees and maybe, perhaps we can get a small one this year. I know what that leads to, a bigger tree next year and back to the tree farm, after what I thought was saying goodbye forever. Guess not.

Here's the breakdown of what type of trees we are buying

A survey by the American Christmas Tree Association found artificial trees are now the norm, and it's not even close.

83% of people planning to put up a tree this year will use a fake one.  Just 17% . . . or one in six . . . will buy a real one.

Fake trees have been the preferred option for over a decade now.  And real ones just keep losing more and more ground.

Quote, "The data confirms that artificial trees have become the standard in American holiday decorating."  They say the main reasons are cost, convenience, and safety.

Of course, you can reuse the artificial tree for years and years until the fake needles start falling off and it gets bent out of shape. Hopefully, that will be good long time.

(Fox40 / ACTA)

ChristmasChristmas Treetree farm
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Front Door with Delivery Boxes
Human InterestAs Online Holiday Shopping Booms, Americans Urged to Recycle Cardboard and Paper Packaging ProperlyTim Staskiewicz
Boston Holiday Stress Depressed frustrated woman wrapping Christmas gift boxes, winter holiday stress concept
Human InterestBoston Ranks Among Nation’s Most Stressed Cities During the Holidays, Study Finds
pennies
Human InterestPennies Gone Wild: 300 Billion of Them Are Still Haunting UsLauren Beckham Falcone
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect