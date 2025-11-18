Fake Christmas Trees Are Preferred Over Real Trees By A Big Percentage

I remember the moment well. It was 3 years ago when my wife and I were in a hospital waiting room for a forgotten appointment when I got an email from about Balsam Hill Christmas trees that were on sale for 50% off.

If you know anything about their trees, you know that they are expensive, but built with a lot of quality and craftsmanship. So, this got us thinking that perhaps it was time to move on to an artificial tree after many years of going to tree farms and overpaying for a real one.

It got to the point that were spending upwards of 200 dollars for a decent 7 foot tree. Then of course you have to get it home unscathed with all or most of the needles intact.

The hassle of getting the tree into the house without scratching walls and hoisting it up high enough to get it into its base was getting old. Let alone the constant need to get under the tree to water it. Of course there was my daughter's rambunctious kitten, Lenny who really enjoyed climbing into the tree on a daily basis. He knocked it down once and we lost a bunch of sentimental ornaments.

After all of the years of buying real Christmas trees we finally decided to take the plunge that apparently more Americans then ever took and bought an artificial tree.

It's been three years since we have gone artificial and for me I couldn't be happier. No more watering and vacuuming needles and lugging it into and out of the house. However, I have noticed that my wife is starting to hint about how she misses real Christmas trees and maybe, perhaps we can get a small one this year. I know what that leads to, a bigger tree next year and back to the tree farm, after what I thought was saying goodbye forever. Guess not.

Here's the breakdown of what type of trees we are buying

A survey by the American Christmas Tree Association found artificial trees are now the norm, and it's not even close.

83% of people planning to put up a tree this year will use a fake one. Just 17% . . . or one in six . . . will buy a real one.

Fake trees have been the preferred option for over a decade now. And real ones just keep losing more and more ground.

Quote, "The data confirms that artificial trees have become the standard in American holiday decorating." They say the main reasons are cost, convenience, and safety.